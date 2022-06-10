Two Found Deceased during 16th Avenue Welfare Check Wednesday





APD reports that officers responded to the 200-block of East 16th Avenue in Anchorage after receiving a welfare check request. The subjects were reported missing earlier on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the location at just before 8:30 pm they discovered an adult male and female deceased. The Crime Scene Team responded to the residence and the remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Investigators say that the initial indications show that “66-year-old Steven Flanigan took the life of an adult female before taking his own life.” Ultimately the exact cause of death will be determined by the SME.

Due to the case being one of Domestic Violence APD will not divulge the female’s name.

Next of kin notification has been carried out.



