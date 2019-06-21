Two Held on Kidnapping/Assault after Wasilla Armed Carjacking

Alaska Native News Jun 21, 2019.

Just prior to 8 pm on Thursday evening Alasa State Troopers received a report of an armed car-jacking that took place near Hollywood and Vine in Wasilla.

When troopers responded to the caller’s location they found that the man had been forced by gunpoint to start his vehicle before being “struck in the head with a pistol” and pulled out and shoved into a second vehicle.

The victim said the first chance he had he jumped from that vehicle.

AST would locate the victim’s stolen vehicle and contacted a male and female at that address. The two suspects, who they identified as 40-year-old Jason Freeland and 26-year-old Damali Clements, were interviewed and later placed under arrest.

Both were charged with Robbery I, Kidnapping, Assault III, Theft II, Vehicle Theft I. Freeland was charged with a second Assault III charge and Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

Both were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where they were remanded and held without bail.





