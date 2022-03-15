Two in Soldotna Die after Cabin Fills with Propane





Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers were notified on Sunday evening that two persons in Soldotna were found deceased in a cabin and responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

When troopers arrived at the one-bedroom cabin, they found 61-year-old Mary Beltz and 64-year-old Michael Hanno, both of Soldotna dead. They were declared deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation would determine that the two succumbed to gases as a result of a propane oven being left in the on position with it not being lit which resulted in the cabin filling with the gas.

Both sets of remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and next of kin for both have been notified.





