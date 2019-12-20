Two Indicted in Connection with December 4th Wells Fargo Armed Robbery

Alaska Native News on Dec 20, 2019.

The two suspects in the December 4th armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank on DeBarr Street were indicted by an Anchorage grand jury, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported Thursday.

The FBI released surveillance imagery shortly after the armed robbery on December 4th and soon after began getting calls with information as to the identity of the two men. They were identified as 22-year-old Totoe Opeti Sakaria and 23-year-old Brandon David McDonald. They were arrested two days later.

On Thursday it was announced by the Department of Justice that Sakaria was indicted for Bank Robbery, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm while McDonald was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Bank Robbery.

It was on December 4th that two masked men, one armed with a shotgun, entered the Well Fargo Bank on DeBarr Road. The security guard and bank manager were ordered to the ground while the second robber demanded funds from the teller. He was handed over $2,624. The gunman continued to stand at the entrance to the bank keeping all others on the floor.

During the arrests on December 6th, the shotgun used in the robbery was recovered from a crawlspace at the home where McDonald stayed.

DoJ states that “If convicted, Sakaria faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in federal prison, for the most serious charges alleged. McDonald faces a maximum penalty of up to 12.5 years in federal prison for the charge alleged.”