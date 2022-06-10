Two Injured in Serious Thursday Afternoon Seward Highway Head-On Collision





Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 56 of the Seward Highway at 12:35 pm on Thursday afternoon after hearing a report of a serious head on collision at that location.

AST would close down all lanes of the highway as they conducted their investigation and the highway could be cleared.

The investigation at the scene determined that the driver of a gray Toyota pickup, traveling southbound, crossed over the centerline and crashed headlong into a motorhome traveling northbound.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the motorhome was also transported for treatment of injuries. AST did not know the severity of that person’s injuries

The highway remained closed for five hours as the investigation and cleanup took place.



