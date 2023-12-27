Two Juveniles Injured in Seven-Vehicle Glenn Highway Crash on Christmas





On Christmas day troopers responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the Glenn Highway near the Knik River bridge.

When troopers and EMS arrived at the scene they identified seven vehicles involved in the incident. The investigation found icy conditions were responsible for the crashes.

Injuries incurred in the multi-collisions were limited to two juveniles who were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The highway was closed for a total of 45 minutes as tow trucks worked to remove vehicles from the crash scene.