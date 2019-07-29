Two Ketchikan Teens Arrested after Warrant Service

Alaska Native News Jul 29, 2019.

After a slight delay, Alaska State Troopers and law enforcement officers from the US Forest Service were able to carry out a Felony Arrest Warrant on a Ketchikan teen late Saturday night, AST reported.

Officers from the two agencies responded to an address on Huddle Road in Ketchikan at 11:05 pm on Saturday and attempted to serve the warrant but a resident there, identified as 19-year-old Bronson Murphy initially refused to answer the door.

The warrant was eventually served on 18-year-old Jacob Lassiter for Petition to Revoke Probation in an Assault conviction. He was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held on $15,000 bail.

Murphy was identified and charged with Hindering Prosecution I and because of this charge, he was found to have violated his conditions of release in a Burglary I/Criminal Trespass I and so was arrested for Hindering and VCOR and held without bail at KCC as well.

Murphy had been arrested and released for a burglary/trespassing incident carried out in a storage container the day prior. Lassiter was also implicated in that crime.





