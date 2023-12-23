Two Men Fatally Shoot Each other at Wasilla Residence Thursday Evening





At 5:45 pm on Thursday evening Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a multiple gunfire incident at a Wasilla residence and responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, troopers would find to men, 50-year-old Patrick Kammermeyer and 57-year-old William Nunley, both of Wasilla fatally shot. They were both declared deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation was opened. It found that Kammermeyer had been assaulting a family member with a firearm. Another family member, Nunley, reacted and intervened to protect multiple family members from Kammermeyer. During that time both men exchanged gunfire fatally hitting easch other.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation and has assumed case responsibility.

Next of kin for both men has been notified.

The remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.



