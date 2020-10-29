Two More Arrested Wednesday in Chelsea Inn Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News on Oct 29, 2020.

Anchorage police report that they have made two additional arrests on Wednesday in the continuing investigation into the death of 48-year-old Duane Fields, who was found dead of gunshot wounds at the Chelsea Inn on Spenard on last Wednesday night.

Investigators say that “it has been discovered that multiple people contaminated and/or manipulated the scene of the crime.” Two arrest warrants were issued for two suspects, 34-year-old Shannelle M. Macpherson and 48-year-old Sean Smith. Macpherson was charged with five counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Smith was charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation into the homicide is continuing.