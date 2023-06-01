Two More Victim’s Remains Recovered from Sunday Sitka Capsizing





Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of two victims of the capsized 30-foot charter vessel near Low Island in Sitka Sound that rolled over on Sunday were recovered Wednesday evening.

The remains have been tentatively identified as Danielle Agcaoili of Waipahu, Hawaii, and Brandi Tyau of Canoga Park, California. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification.

The first person found on Sunday was identified as Hawaiian resident 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili, he was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the Sitka Hospital.

Still missing are Robert Solis of Canoga Park, California, and the vessel’s skipper Morgan Robidou of Sitka.

Authorities say that the incident happened without a distress call being issued. It is believed that the capsizing happened suddenly and without warning.

Vessel recovery efforts are continuing.



