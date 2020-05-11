Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Anchorage and Fairbanks

on May 11, 2020.

 

May 11, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Anchorage (1) and Fairbanks (1). This brings the total case count to 381.

These cases reflect data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 10 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.

Of the new cases one is male and one is female. One is aged 10-19 and one is aged 30-39. There have been a total of 38 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 328, including four new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 28,680 tests have been conducted.

Stay informed

Questions about COVID-19?

###