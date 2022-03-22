Two Pedestrians Hit in Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision at Gambell and 15th Sunday Evening





On Sunday evening, APD officers responded to Gambell and East 15th Streetsafter a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at 5:09 pm.

Upon arrival, the southbound lanes of Gambell were closed and the eastbound lanes of 15th were reduced to a single lane as an investigation at the scene could proceed.

According to APD’s preliminary investigation, a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on 15th as two pedestrians began to cross at or near the crosswalk. The truck impacted the two pedestrians causing injuries. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department arrived at the scene and transported both to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. While the seriousness of injuries of one of the pedestrians is not publicly known, the other victim suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Currently, no charges have been filed in the incident.





