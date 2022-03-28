Two Perish in Kasilof Head-On Collision Sunday Evening





Two victims were declared deceased at the scene of a serious head-on collision on Cohoe Loop Road in Kasilof on Sunday evening, according to trooper reports.

AST officers responded to the scene at milepost 12 of Cohoe Loop Road after receiving a call from a motorist reporting the incident at 7:44 pm.

An investigation would be initiated at the location and found that Matthew Smith was traveling eastbound in his blue 2000 Chevy Silverado on Cohoe Loop when he encountered Hanna Hill traveling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction in her 2018 Ford Focus. According to the report, Hill crossed over the double yellow centerline right into the path of Smith’s vehicle, impacting him head-on.

Hill and her passenger, Jessica Neff were declared deceased at the scene while Smith was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say that the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Next of kin for Hill and Neff have been notified of their passing.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.





