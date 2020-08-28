Two Perish, Two Suffer Serious Injuries in Midair Collision above Fairbanks Airstrip

Alaska Native News on Aug 28, 2020.

At just before 2 pm on Thursday, troopers based in Fairbanks were notified of a fatal mid-air collision that took place to the airstrip running parallel to Dolphin Way in west Fairbanks and responded to the fiery crash site.

Multiple agencies that included the State and Wildlife Troopers, Airport Police and Fire Department and Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue converged on the scene.

An initial investigation into the crash found that a Piper Supercub, flown by Larry D. Dalrymple of Fairbanks collided with a Cessna 185 flown by Shane E. Bennett also of Fairbanks. Immediately following the collision, both aircraft fell to the gravel runway below. The Cessna 185 burst into flames upon impact.

Dalrymple was pulled from the wreckage of the Supercub with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital. The pilot of the Cessna, Bennett died in the crash. Another, 40-year-old Rayne R. Rush of Buckeye, Arizona, was pulled from the wreckage by quick-acting Fairbanks citizens. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Cody J Rosania, age 35, third occupant of the Cessna, did not survive the crash and died at the scene.

Alaska State and Wildlife troopers assisted with security at the scene as the strip was shut down and the FAA and NTSB began their investigations as to the cause of the collision.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has requested the remains of the two fatalities for autopsy.





