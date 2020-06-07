Two Seriously Injured in Kenai Spur Highway Rollover Saturday

Alaska Native News on Jun 7, 2020.

Soldotna-based troopers report that both the driver and passenger in a rollover near the intersection of Holley Beck Street and the Kenai Spur Highway suffered life-threatening injuries that necessitated transport by air ambulance to an Anchorage hospital on Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene at 11:11 am on Saturday morning to find that one person had been ejected from the vehicle while the other was pinned in the 2000 Dodge Neon. The pinned victim had to be extricated by Nikiski Fire and Rescue.

The investigation at the scene determined that the vehicle had been traveling northbound on the Kenai Spur at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crossed the centerline before leaving the roadway and rolling several times.

Troopers say neither victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.





