Two Shot in Jeep at Old Seward and Tudor Monday Afternoon





Anchorage police responded to the intersection at the Old Seward Highway and East Tudor Road after receiving a call reporting shots fired with injuries at 1:58 pm on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, an investigation was opened found that while in a Jeep, an altercation broke out and one of the people in the vehicle took out a handgun and fired, wounding an adult male and an adult female. A young juvenile in the vehicle escaped injuries.

The suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. He ran as far as East 45th Court where he encountered a male pedestrian who he punched and then continued to flee. It is unknown if the suspect and the pedestrian knew each other or why the suspect assaulted him.

The suspect continued running to East 46th and Ingra before being caught and taken into custody.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the suspect and his charges have yet to be released.



