Two Students Injured in Crash Involving Distracted Wasilla Driver

Alaska Native News on Nov 17, 2020.







Troopers in Wasilla responded to a collision involving a school bus on Monday afternoon at the intersection of East Seldon and East Lakeview Roads and three were transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, troopers reported.

AST responded to the 2:21 pm call and opened an investigation into the collision and found that 18-year-old Coree Sanders had become distracted while reaching for her cellphone on the floorboard of her 2000 Ford Explorer and missed the red light at the intersection as she was traveling westbound on Seldon.







At that moment, A First Student bus was negotiating a left turn from East Lakeview onto Seldon and Sanders plowed into the side of the bus while traveling approximately 50 mph.

As a result of the collision, two students on the bus suffered minor injuries as did Sanders. All three were transported to the MSRMC for treastment.

Sanders was issued a citation for failure to stop for a steady red signal.