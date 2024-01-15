Two Suspects Arrested in Assault/Robbery/Vehicle Theft Incident





On Thursday APD was notified of a robbery from the 10th Avenue/Hyder Street area and mid-shift officers and a K9 unit responded to the location to investigate.

After making contact with the adult male victim, who had been assaulted, robbed, and had his vehicle stolen, police began looking for the suspects and the purloined vehicle.

Police would soon locate the stolen vehicle in a parking lot at 3rd Avenue and A Street. When the officers approached the vehicle, multiple individuals started exiting. One of those exiting, 33-year-old Jonathan Joseph, fit the description of one of the suspects. He was given K9 warnings that he ignored as he raced across the intersection of 3rd and A.

K9 Kiska was released and quickly caught up to Joseph and latched on to his arm, allowing officers to take him into custody. He was found to be in possession of the victim’s stolen property. He was first taken to a local hospital for treatment of his dog bite before being remanded to the Anchorage Jail on two counts of Theft II.

The investigation determined that 32-year-old Keen Smith, who was also in the vehicle at the time contact was made, was the primary suspect in the assault/robbery/car theft incident. He was charged with Robbery I, Assault II, Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Assault IV. He was also remanded to the Anchorage Jail.



