Two Taken into Custody During Thompson Street Shooting Investigation Thursday





APD reports that officers responded to the 4300-block of Thompson Street in Mountain View at 7:58 am on Thursday after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in that neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a female victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. She was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a large police presence at the location as an investigation was carried out.

A suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper body. Those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening as well. Police are investigating how the suspect was shot as police did not discharge their weapons on the call.

By Thursday afternoon, 22-year-old Claymonte R. Ontero was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault I, Assault III, and Tampering with Evidence in connection with the shooting.

Investigators also contacted and interviewed 42-year-old Benito K. Carter SR. Following contact, it was found that Carter had active felony warrants for Misconduct Involving a Weapon III and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV. As a result, Carter was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the warrants.

The investigation is continuing and APD has no further details for release in the incident.



