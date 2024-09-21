Two Taken into Custody in Seward Drug Raid, AST says More Arrests will Likely Follow





Alaska State Trooper investigators report that they executed a search warrant at a Seward residence on Thursday following an extensive investigation that was initiated on July 23rd.

Following the execution of the search warrant, two were arrested. They were identified as 58-year-old Michele Spiers and 68-year-old John Hoogland, both of Seward.

During the search, fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, heroin, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, dronabinol, and suboxone were discovered. Also discovered were packaging materials, digital scales, $1,674, multiple cell phones, counterfeit money, and ledgers detailing the sales of illegal drugs for over four years.

Both were charged with three counts of misconduct involving controlled substances (MICS) II, four counts of MICS III, and one count of MICS IV. Spiers was also charged with Violation of Conditions of Release.

AST reports that numerous other individuals were implicated and further charges are expected to follow.

Spiers and Hoogland were transported to Kenai, remanded to Wildwood Pretrial, and held without bail.

The investigation is continuing.



