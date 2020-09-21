Two Women Injured in Drive-by Shooting on Indiana Street Sunday

Alaska Native News on Sep 21, 2020.

Two women were hospitalized on Sunday morning following a shooting from a vehicle that occurred around 1 am, APD revealed.

Troopers were alerted to a shots-fired situation on the 3800-block of Indiana Street and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found that two females had been injured while in their residential complex. One was shot in the upper body and the other in her lower body.

The investigation revealed that a dark sedan or SUV was in the area at the time of the incident. Police are asking for more information on the vehicle and the incident. You remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.

One of the female victim’s status at the hospital has been raised to life-threatening, APD says.