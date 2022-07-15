Two-Year-Old Child found Locked in Vehicle for Two Days Troopers, Search for Grandmother





Alaska State Troopers are seeking the whereabouts of 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson after the discovery of her grandchild found abandoned in a vehicle on the Stampede Trail early Thursday morning.

AST received a report of the discovery of the child at mile 6.8 of the trail at 1:31 am on Thursday and responded to the scene. Troopers at the location found a two-year-old child locked in the vehicle. Looking at evidence at the scene, troopers determined that the child had been locked in the vehicle for approximately two days.

The child was transported to Healy and then turned over to the Office of Children’s Services. AST reports that the child appeared to be in good health.

Troopers would find that Wilson was the last known person with the child. Authorities searched the area around the vehicle to no avail.

The Department of Public Safety posted, “If anyone has knowledge about the location of Mary Wilson, call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at: (907) 451-5100 or you can submit a tip anonymously through the AKTips smartphone app or online at www.dps.alaska.gov/tips.



