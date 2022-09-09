Two-Year-Old Child Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in August 31st Lake Otis Rollover





APD announced on Wednesday that the two-year-old child who was seriously injured in a rollover accident on Lake Otis on August 31st has succumbed to his injuries.

APD officers responded to the scene at Lake Otis and 63rd at 3:21 am in reference to a rollover involving a blue Kia Forte driven by 22-year-old Cheyanne J. McMullen on the 31st of August to find McMullen and her two-year-old child suffering from injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit responded and the southbound lane of Lake Otis was closed down at Dowling. The investigation would find that McMullen had been driving under the influence.

The roadway was reopened around 8 am.

As a result of the investigation, McMullen was charged with DDUI and Assault I.

APD says as the child has died from injuries sustained in the crash, they expect additional charges to be forthcoming from the District Attorney’s office.

McMullen was remanded to the Hiland Correctional Center on the charges.



