Tyonek Man Armed with a Shotgun Gives up to Trooper after Brief Stand-Off in Village





Alaska State Troopers report that a Tyonek man gave up after a brief stand-off in that village on Saturday morning.

Troopers traveled to the Cook Inlet village of Tyonek via Helo-2 with a K-9 at 9:45 am on Saturday morning to serve several active felony arrest warrants on 44-year-old Joseph Standifer. Shortly after their arrival, they observed Standifer leaving the airport in a Chevy Suburban.

A short distance later, Standifer came to a stop momentarily before driving away on the roadway. He continued on the roadway for approximately a mile before coming to a stop once again. After he stopped in the middle of the road, he exited the vehicle with a shotgun and took up a position of cover at the front of the vehicle.

As verbal commands were issued by the trooper, Standifer chambered a round in the shotgun then moved around to the other side of the vehicle.

But, eventually, Standifer surrendered to the trooper and was taken into custody.

Standifer was transported to Anchorage and jailed on the warrants and an additional charge of Assault III on a police officer.





