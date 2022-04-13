U.S. Army Alaska Soldier dies in Anchorage





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was found dead in Anchorage Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The death is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Anchorage Police Department as a homicide.

Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, 30, was an Army automated logistical specialist with the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Francis, from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, joined the Army in November 2013 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Lee, Virginia, before his first assignment at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He completed the Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning in 2017 and was assigned to Fort Bragg for three years before reporting to JBER, Alaska, in August 2020.

“Sgt. Francis was an integral part of our Centurion family; an empathetic leader who inspired the paratroopers around him,” said Lt. Col. Raphael A. Jimenez II, 725th BSB commander. “He brought joy to his soldier’s lives through his witty retorts and an ever-present smile. The Centurion team deeply feels this loss and we offer our sincere condolences to friends and family.”

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.

-30-





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

