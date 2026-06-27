U.S., Canadian, Japan Coast Guards rescue 3 people from disabled vessel in North Pacific Ocean







JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, and Japan Coast Guard coordinated the rescue of three people stranded aboard the 40-foot disabled sailing vessel Mizuya, approximately 950 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska, Sunday.

The crew of Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier picked up all three members in good condition Sunday and transferred them to the JCG patrol vessel Kurikoma for drop off in Japan.

After coordinating with U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District command center watch standers, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier crew sailed over 575 miles and reached the Mizuya crew Friday evening.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier crew marked the sailing vessel with the words “SAFE” in red paint across the hull and top of the cabin after embarking the Mizuya crew and left the vessel adrift in the North Pacific Ocean.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the vital life-saving efforts of our international partners in this case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Mcintyre-Coble, Arctic District command center search and rescue mission coordinator. “This successful rescue highlights the exceptional skills, dedication, and teamwork of the U.S., Canada, and Japan Coast Guards. In this region with vast swaths of open ocean, collaborative effort is often the only way to save lives when the need arises.”

The Mizuya crew first reported they lost control of the vessel’s rudder Thursday at 12:15 a.m. and were unable to maneuver.

Watch standers at the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District command center communicated with multiple commercial and recreational good Samaritan vessels in the area to attempt a rescue. However, on-scene weather conditions of 35 mph winds and 15-foot waves prevented any safe rescue attempts.

“While deployed in the North Pacific as part of Operation North Pacific Guard, Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier responded to a major search and rescue operation in the North Pacific,” said Derek Moss, Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard Western Region. “Despite the considerable distances involved, the Canadian Coast Guard crew, along with Fisheries and Oceans Canada Fishery Officers and Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, performed exceptionally well in carrying out a successful marine rescue approximately 5,000 kilometers from the Laurier’s home port of Victoria, B.C. Bravo Zulu to our crew, fisheries officers and RCMP for a successful rescue, and to our international partners, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard, whose coordination and support contributed to this successful outcome.”

– USCG –