Coast Guard tows disabled fishing vessel to Adak

Crew members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) rescue a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, and tow them into safe waters near Adak, Alaska, Dec. 31, 2023. The fishing vessel, Aleutian No. 1, lost propulsion after a line became entangled in its propeller, and the crew of the Haley established a tow in heavy weather and effectively towed them over 160 nautical miles to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen Newman)

JUNEAU, Alaska – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) towed a disabled fishing vessel with eight people aboard to Adak, Monday.

Alex Haley successfully towed the 127-foot fishing vessel Aleutian No. 1 into Adak and transferred to fishing vessel Erla-N. Erla-N then towed the disabled vessel into Adak where it was moored at the pier at 11:30 a.m. with the help of Alex Haley’s cutter boats.

At 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the Alex Haley arrived on scene and took Aleutian No. 1 in tow before transiting over 160 miles to Adak.

Watchstanders in the 17th District command center received initial notification from the master of Aleutian No. 1 at 5:57 a.m., Thursday, reporting they had fouled their prop, were unable to conduct repairs and were drifting approximately three miles north of Amchitka Island, 575 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor.

Alex Haley was recalled from a mid-patrol break and transited 575 miles in the Being Sea to provide assistance.

“As an Alaska-homeported cutter, we’re proud to support Alaskan fishermen and, in this case, tow the vessel to safe harbor to effect necessary repairs and avoid a more serious incident,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Lynne, Alex Haley’s operations officer. “We train hard to ensure we’re able to provide such assistance when the occasion arises, and our crew executed this mission flawlessly in challenging Bering Sea conditions.”

Conditions at the time of the tow were 30-40-mph winds, 10-15-foot seas, periodic snow, sleet and blizzard conditions, with air and water temperatures of 34 degrees.

Alex Haley is a 282-foot Medium Endurance Cutter that performs search and rescue, fisheries law enforcement, and maritime security across Alaska. It has been homeported in Kodiak since 1999 and was the recipient of the 2023 Captain Hopley Yeaton Cutter of the Year Award (medium). This award isnamed for legendary seafarer Capt. Hopley Yeaton, the first officer commissioned into the service, and recognizes the individuals and crews who best exemplify what it means to be a Coast Guard cutterman.

