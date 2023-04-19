U.S. Coast Guard band tours Alaska





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The United States Coast Guard band performs across Alaska this week as part of the “Ready for the Call” concert tour, a two-week mission traveling through the state to present concerts, masterclasses, and educational outreach initiatives.

The concerts will be held:

Saturday, April 22: Thunder Mountain High School, 3101 Diamond Park Loop, Juneau, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 24: Chugiak High School, 16525 S Birchwood Loop Road, Chugiak, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25: Colony High School, 9550 East Bogard Road, Palmer, 6:00 p.m.

The concerts are free of charge and open to the public. Ticket reservations are required and may be obtained on a first-come basis at www.us-coast-guard-band.ticketleap.com.

The band schedules one national tour each year and is excited to perform as a full band in Alaska for the first time since 1977. Since the band rotates through five regional divisions of the United States in turn, each concert tour represents a rare and unmissable opportunity to see the full 55-member ensemble in person.

Music selections will include favorite band treasures, virtuosic solo features, rousing marches, new music by American composers, and patriotic classics in a program that is sure to bring the audience to its feet.

Established in 1925, the United States Coast Guard band is the premier band representing the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security and is the Coast Guard’s only professional musical ensemble. The band serves the country and the American people through its mission of promoting public goodwill toward the U.S. Coast Guard and our country, preserving and honoring the heritage, traditions, and history of the Coast Guard and our nation, enhancing pride within our service, supporting Coast Guard recruiting activities, and performing for official functions.

For more information about the band including other concert locations on the “Ready for the Call” Alaska tour, information about the band’s directors and members, social media links, and more, visit the band’s website at https://www.uscg.mil/Community/Band/.



