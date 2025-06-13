U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy holds change of command ceremony





SEATTLE — The crew of the U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) received a new commanding officer, Tuesday, following a change of command ceremony aboard the cutter at Coast Guard Base Seattle.

Capt. Kristen Serumgard relieved Capt. Michele Schallip as commanding officer of the Healy during the ceremony, presided over by Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area.

Schallip served as Healy’s commanding officer from June 2023 to June 2025.

Under Schallip’s command, Healy conducted two Arctic deployments, including a historic circumnavigation of the globe in 2023 with high-level international engagements throughout Europe. Operating in some of the most remote, ice-covered waters on the planet, she led a project to map over 4,000 nautical miles of previously unchartered waters and facilitated over 500 scientific research evolutions throughout the Arctic and Pacific Oceans.

“To serve on Healy with the crew, support entities, and scientists has been an incredible honor,” said Schallip. “Their diligent work furthered Healy’s legacy of contributing to national security and increased understanding of the evolving Arctic environment.”

Schallip will report to Juneau, Alaska, as the chief of staff for District 17.

Serumgard previously served as chief of operational forces at the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area command. She has accumulated over 11 years of sea time on Coast Guard Cutters Polar Sea, Hollyhock, Orcas, Fir, and Mackinaw, as well as a tour leading the International Ice Patrol.

“As I embark on my last tour at sea, Healy represents the culmination of all aspects of my time in service,” said Serumgard. “To be doing so aboard this tremendous ship with this talented and dedicated crew, I can’t imagine a better place to be.”

Under the command of Serumgard, Coast Guard Cutter Healy will soon depart on its annual summer deployment to study the formation and movement of sea ice in the U.S. Arctic and ocean circulation patterns in the East Siberian and Laptev Seas.

Homeported in Seattle, Healy is the largest ship in the U.S. Coast Guard at 420-feet long. In addition to science operations, Healy is capable of conducting a range of Coast Guard operations such as search and rescue, ship escorts, environmental protection, and the enforcement of laws and treaties.



