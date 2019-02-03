U.S. Marshals Seek Michigan Homicide Suspect Nationwide

Alaska Native News Feb 3, 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is seeking the whereabouts nationwide for a Detroit woman with a first-degree murder warrant for the homicide death of her boyfriend David Carter, age 39.

The nationwide search is connected to the death of Carter, who authorities was killed on or about September 29th in Melvindale. Following the homicide, she became a person of interest and Williams fled Michigan in mid-October to parts-unknown and a warrant was issued for her arrest on December 29th. The charges include homicide I, disinterring a dead body, mutilation, tampering with evidence and a felony firearm count.

Marshals say Williams travels worldwide, is known to have worked in the medical field and has ties throughout the U.S. It is unknown if she has ties to persons in Alaska.







“No matter where a fugitive may try to flee or hide, we will pursue them, find them and bring them to justice,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Mark Jankowski.

Authorities say that Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. She should not be approached, instead, information should be provided to the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 313-234-5600 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

