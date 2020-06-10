U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest Brian Tupper

Anchorage – On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested a resident of Sterling, Alaska who was wanted on multiple outstanding state of Alaska warrants. Brian Tupper, 40, was being sought on warrants for charges including Failure to Stop at the Direction of Officer, Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance, Probation, and Parole Violations. Some of the warrants stemmed from an incident occurring on December 7, 2016, when Tupper drove his vehicle directly at an Alaska State Trooper. That incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting in which Tupper was seriously injured.
On June 8, 2020, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Tupper was located in a parking lot at C Street and West 4th Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska. During the arrest, Tupper rammed marshals’ vehicles and attempted to flee. Tupper’s vehicle was pinned to prevent his flight and possible injury to the public. Tupper refused to exit the vehicle and continued to attempt to elude law enforcement. Marshals were forced to break the window and utilize a projectile stun gun to gain compliance by Tupper. Tupper was arrested without further incident and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Complex, where he is pending further court proceedings.
The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is a team comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals, the Alaska State Troopers, the Anchorage Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations. The objective of the Task Force is to seek out and arrest violent offenders with outstanding warrants.