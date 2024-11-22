UAA announces ConocoPhillips Alaska’s $2 million donation to the Ted Stevens Foundation





(Anchorage, AK) — The University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) is pleased to announce a $2 million donation from ConocoPhillips Alaska to the Ted Stevens Foundation to create the Alaska Leaders Archive at the UAA/APU Consortium Library.

“We are excited to partner with the Ted Stevens Foundation as a lead donor to preserve and share our state’s history through the Alaska Leaders Archive,” said Erec Isaacson, president, ConocoPhillips Alaska. “This is an opportunity to equip future generations of Alaskans with the historical foundation to understand the challenges, triumphs, and lessons of those who came before them. ConocoPhillips Alaska is proud to be part of this significant project, which will empower future leaders and ensure that Alaska’s rich history is preserved for years to come.”

The Alaska Leaders Archive project was launched in 2023 with the gift of the records of Senator Ted Stevens to UAA by the Ted Stevens Foundation. The Stevens collection is one of the largest congressional archives in history. The records document the transition of Alaska from a territory to a state and the important legislative accomplishments of Senator Ted Stevens during his 40 years of public service. His work shaped policy in ways that continue to impact our state today.

The collection showcases the Senator’s profound commitment to key issues in Alaska and our nation, including energy, education, healthcare, communications, Indigenous rights for Alaska Natives, amateur sports, infrastructure, military, the Arctic, and much more. The Stevens collection will serve as the cornerstone of the Alaska Leaders Archive, which includes historical collections totaling more than 7,000 boxes from more than 130 Alaska leaders, elected officials, and community figures.

“The Alaska Leaders Archive will provide a window into the leadership and decision making that shaped Alaska’s history,” said UAA Chancellor Sean Parnell. “Their legacy has a great deal to teach our students and future generations of Arctic leaders.”

In collaboration with the Ted Stevens Foundation, UAA plans to renovate and expand the UAA/APU Consortium Library to house the Alaska Leaders Archive.

“Senator Stevens was a strong believer that challenges could only be solved by bringing different voices and perspectives together. The Alaska Leaders Archive brings together the rich history of that collaboration and we hope it encourages leadership in the same spirit,” said Lily Becker, daughter of Senator Stevens and President of the Ted Stevens Foundation.

The creation of the Alaska Leaders Archive will involve multi-phase construction and renovation at the UAA/APU Consortium Library. The completed project will include the addition of state-of-the-art archival facilities, a teaching area, and space to display items from these important collections.

