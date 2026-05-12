UAF, Defense Innovation Unit launch collaboration







U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan Friday, announced a newly inked collaboration between the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the federal Defense Innovation Unit.

The Defense Innovation Unit works with universities and the commercial sector to fast-track the development and production of technology to support the U.S. military. The collaboration with UAF will initially focus on energy, hypersonics, drone operations, remote sensing and space systems.

The three-year agreement, signed by the university and the DIU this week, stands to pave the way for UAF researchers to share resources to support U.S. priorities in national defense, energy resilience and Arctic-relevant research and development. It’s one of several partnerships the university has with the military to provide direct services and conduct research in support of national security and defense.

Congressional, DIU and university leaders offered the following remarks regarding the announcement:

Sen. Dan Sullivan

“Alaska is one of the most strategically important places in the world for America’s national defense, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks is already a world-class intellectual hub for Arctic research, unmanned systems and cold-weather innovation. The agreement between DIU and UAF is a major step toward turning Alaska’s unique geography into a high-tech advantage for our military. If new technology can survive a winter in Fairbanks, it can survive in almost any Arctic environment on the planet. By pairing DIU’s mission to rapidly field commercial technology with UAF’s research expertise, the 11th Airborne Division, Eielson Air Force Base and Alaska’s unmatched training ranges, this agreement provides an opportunity to build a private sector defense industrial base right here in Alaska. This is another important milestone in Alaska’s military comeback and a big win for UAF, Fairbanks, and the men and women in uniform who need the best technology America can deliver.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski

“Alaska’s rugged Arctic environment provides the ideal setting for this partnership between the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Defense Innovation Unit, creating new opportunities for some of our nation’s brightest researchers to advance energy technologies and strengthen our national defense capabilities. UAF’s world-class personnel and expertise are already at the forefront of emerging 21st century technologies, from unmanned aerial systems to thermal energy research, and this collaboration will further drive investment and research opportunities that benefit both Alaska and our nation.”

UAF Interim Chancellor Mike Sfraga

“UAF is home to unmatched expertise in the unique challenges of Arctic conditions and landscape. Our scientists and innovators are uniquely qualified to contribute to the military’s ability to conduct safe and effective operations in the region.”

Owen West, director of the Defense Innovation Unit

“This week’s signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Defense Innovation Unit and the University of Alaska Fairbanks gives national security a boost from the North. Alaska is a strategic engine for national security and we can now leverage UAF’s extraordinary expertise to sharpen our military edge. Thanks to this agreement, DIU can partner with UAF’s experts in critical technologies such as energy, hypersonics and drone warfare, while enabling cold-weather research essential for Arctic operations and enhancing our military’s readiness in extreme environments.”

UAF