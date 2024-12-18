UAF offices closed for the winter break





Most offices at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will close for the winter break from Dec. 24, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025. Some offices will also close or have reduced hours Dec. 16-23 and Jan. 2-3.

Some public venues will be open during parts of the break.

The University of Alaska Museum of the North will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 but will otherwise have normal winter hours.

UAF’s Student Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Holiday hours for Dec. 16 to Jan. 11 will be 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The center will be closed Sundays.

UAF’s police and fire departments will be staffed throughout the break.

Campus shuttles will not run during the closure. Reduced shuttle service will be available on the Nenana and Yukon routes Dec. 16-23 and Jan. 2-10. Full service resumes Jan. 13.

Students will begin returning to campus on Jan. 10, when residence halls reopen. The first day of classes for the spring semester will be Monday, Jan. 13.

A more detailed list of campus hours during the winter break is available online.



