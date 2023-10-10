UAS Evening at Egan Fall Lecture Series Continues October 13 with Dr. Rosellen M. Rosich





JUNEAU – The annual fall lecture series Evening at Egan continues on October 13 with the second in a series of four lectures at the University of Alaska Southeast Auke Lake campus.

“The Vicissitudes of Aging & Brain Health: What Parents May Never Have Told You!” is a presentation by Dr. Rosellen M. Rosich, PhD, MA, CDP, CADDCT, Professor Emerita of Psychology at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Aging is a biological, psychological, and sociological process and is a universal truth that everyone must contend with. As a process it is made up of gains and losses as we grow and develop across the lifespan. The brain, being the seat of thought, reasoning, problem solving, emotional regulation, sensory motor operation, and other important biological functions, plays a major role in developmental advances as well decline. Research in this area has come a long way over the years in uncovering modifiable lifestyle behaviors one may utilize in keeping a healthy brain and how to contend with situations where brain changes may be non-modifiable. This presentation covers a brief overview of typical brain functioning, pathology, newer research on how to keep the brain healthy, and ends with a discussion of how views of the lifespan may impact beliefs regarding brain pathology and approaches to caregiving of individuals with dementia.

Dr. Sarah Niecko noted, “In addition to increases in population growth and an unprecedented acceleration of our aging population globally, we are also seeing increasing rates of dementia worldwide. However, while our lifespan is increasing, our healthspan is not. Brain diseases not only rob you of your health, but they also steal your mind and your joy. This is why discussions on healthy aging and brain health should begin in the womb. Having conversations not only about the importance of brain health and delaying the onset of dementia, but also actively using this insight to age in a way that keeps you doing the things you love for as long as you can. This is also where we discover tremendous hope that no matter where you are, small steps can transform your health and your life.” Niecko is an Assistant Professor of Behavioral Health Sciences at UAS. She is partnering with AARP to bring four additional lectures as part of “Brain Health Across the Lifespan” events; this flier is available online.

Carin Silkaitis, Dean of Arts & Sciences remarked, “Understanding the intricacies of aging and maintaining brain health is paramount, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Dr. Rosich’s extensive expertise in aging and cognitive health promises attendees an enlightening and thought-provoking evening. Her insights can change how we view aging, dispelling myths and uncovering lesser-known truths. I hope to gain valuable insights into how our brains evolve, what factors contribute to cognitive vitality, and how to foster a healthy aging process. We invite students, faculty, staff, and the general public to join us for this enriching experience. Join us for an intellectually stimulating evening that promises to broaden horizons and stimulate discussions.”

All Evening at Egan lectures are scheduled for 7p.m. at the Egan Library and live-streamed on the UAS YouTube channel. They are free and open to the public. The schedule and more details are posted at uas.alaska.edu/eganlecture.

Upcoming Lectures This Season:

October 27: “The Suicide Basin glacier outburst flood: 2023 and beyond”

Dr. Eran Hood, UAS Professor of Environmental Science, and Aaron Jacobs (National Weather Service)

This talk will provide an overview of the 2023 outburst flood from Suicide Basin including why it was larger than in previous years. We will summarize efforts to improve monitoring and forecasting of future outburst floods and discuss our research aimed at understanding how the ongoing evolution of Suicide Basin may impact future flood events.

November 10: “Impacts and Responses: Cruise ships and Northern Communities”

Dr. Jim Powell, UAS Assistant Research Professor

The burgeoning cruise ship tourism industry has impacted coastal communities. How do communities benefit and what are the impacts from cruise tourism? A multidisciplinary research team, funded by the National Science Foundation, will present their findings about Juneau’s cruise industry. A new documentary film “Cruise Boom”, set in Sitka (created by Ellen Frankenstein and Atman Mehta) will follow and raise questions relevant to Southeast communities and beyond. How can communities shape tourism? How can mass tourism become regenerative?

December 8: UAS Creative Showcase featuring UAS Arts & Sciences Faculty

UAS Arts & Sciences faculty will come together to present a mesmerizing fusion of creativity and scholarly excellence and encourage a conversation about our community’s rich and diverse artistry. Our Creative Showcase is a testament to the power of imagination and inquiry, and we do not doubt that our audience will leave the event with a renewed sense of wonder and a deep appreciation for the myriad ways in which creativity and scholarship intertwine. So please mark your calendars, spread the word, and join us for an evening that promises to be intellectually invigorating and artistically inspiring.

Featuring:

Carin Silkaitis, MFA, Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences

Emily Wall, MFA, Professor of English

Ernestine Hayes, MFA, Professor of English, Emerita; Rasmuson Distinguished Artist 2021; and Marie Darlin Award Recipient 2021.

Lily Hope, Tlingit Artist, Weaving and Textiles

The full schedule and links for the Evening at Egan lecture series can be found at uas.alaska.edu/eganlecture. Lectures can be watched live or recorded at youtube.com/uasoutheast.

Learn more about more events for “Brain Health Across the Lifespan” with this flier.

###



