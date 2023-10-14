UAS Ketchikan Acquires Dedicated Vehicle for the Maritime Training Center





KETCHIKAN – The University of Alaska Southeast Maritime Training Center (MTC) based in Ketchikan recently acquired a new vehicle, funded partially by a grant from the Rasmuson Foundation. With its special promotional graphics promoting the work of the center, “The new truck provides the needed transportation for Maritime faculty, staff and equipment and also increases the visibility of our program,” according to Dr. Priscilla Schulte, UAS Ketchikan Campus Director.

The UAS Ketchikan Maritime Training Center is one of six members of the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium, working to address the maritime workforce needs across the state of Alaska. UAS Ketchikan has been training mariners for over thirty years. The UAS Maritime Training Center provides maritime programs meeting regional needs throughout Southeast Alaska.

Located directly on the water, the MTC houses a comprehensive welding lab, as well as a diesel and electronics lab. The facility also has a simulation training lab featuring an NT Professional 5000 Full Mission Navigation Bridge Simulator for both professional training and research. With dozens of hyper-realistic computer-generated models of ships, ports and environmental conditions, its hardware and software applications provide professional quality simulation that accurately replicates real maritime navigation conditions.

Regarding the new vehicle and its special graphics, faculty Chris Boss notes “Our hope is that it will inspire and educate many more students with the opportunities available in all our trades programs.” Boss is an Assistant Professor of Marine Transportation and USCG CWO4 (retired).

Learn more about programs available at the UAS Maritime Training Center by visiting uas.alaska.edu/ketchikan/maritime-training-center or speaking with an advisor at 907-228-4568.

