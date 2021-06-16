UAS Outdoor Studies Students Complete Capstones on Juneau Icefield and Above Gilkey River







JUNEAU – Concluding a challenging 15 months of COVID-19 modified programming, University of Alaska Southeast Outdoor Studies students completed two capstone field courses this spring. In the first, ten students and one instructor established a base camp approximately 2000 feet above the Gilkey River and backcountry skied in the area from May 5-15th.

During the same period, a second group with seven Outdoor Studies students and one instructor spent 10 days traversing the Juneau Icefield. The group landed on the upper Taku Glacier, climbed and skied Snowdrift Peak, climbed Emperor Peak, then traveled to the upper Hades Highway, where inclement weather precluded further mountaineering. After spending a few days under the iconic Devil’s Paw Mountain, the group descended to 1400 feet on the lower Taku Glacier, then returned to Juneau via helicopter. Special thanks to Mike Janes for detailed weather forecasts and to Temsco Helicopters for supporting both groups.

UAS offers two bachelor’s degrees, a minor and a certificate in outdoor studies. The Bachelor of Arts in Geography, Environmental & Outdoors Studies offers students emphases in either Environmental Studies, Cultural Geography, or Outdoor Studies. A Bachelor of Liberal Arts and a minor in Outdoor & Adventure Studies are also available. A two-semester certificate program is also offered in Outdoor Skills & Leadership. Potential careers in this field include adventure tourism and guiding, environmental consulting, land use management, mountain and wilderness guiding, and much more.

Learn more about Outdoor Studies programs at UAS by visiting uas.alaska.edu or by speaking to an advisor at 907-796-6100.

