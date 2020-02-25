UAS Society for Human Resource Management Student Chapter Announces Board Members

JUNEAU – The University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is pleased to announce its current board members:
The Society for Human Resource Management Chapter’s goal is to connect students in the Bachelor of Business Administration-Human Resource Management with each other and with professionals in the field. Activities of the chapter include virtual webinars for professional development, social media awareness campaigns, and networking opportunities.
Chartered in 2016, the nationally affiliated college student organization is mentored by faculty advisor Dr. Charla Brown, Associate Professor of Human Resources Management. Its mission is to advance the knowledge, skills and abilities of student members by providing essential resources through education, networking, career guidance, and human resource activities. Membership is open to all undergraduate and graduate students in all majors who are interested in human resources.
Learn more about Business and other degree programs at UAS by visiting uas.alaska.edu/apply/programs or by speaking to an advisor at 907-796-6100.
