Unalaska Snowmachiner Dies in Fatal Avalanche

Alaska Native News on Feb 26, 2020.

The Unalaska Fire Department is advising everyone in the backcountry on the island to use extreme caution after a fatal avalanche that took the life of a 21-year-old snowmachiner on Tuesday afternoon.

The Unalaska Public safety Dispatch in Unalaska received a call for assistance at approximately 5:30 pm reporting that the man was buried in an avalanche off of Overland Road. Police, Emergency medical and the fire department responded to the scene along with volunteers and were able to locate 21-year-old Trey henning who was unresponsive. CPR was performed on Henning and he was transported to the Unalaska Clinic, but was pronounced deceased about an hour later.





