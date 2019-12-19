Unborn Child of December 5th Gunshot Victim Dies, Murder of an Unborn Child Leveled against Six Defendants

Alaska Native News on Dec 18, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Wednesday that the unborn child of one of three victims shot in a violent incident on December 5th in the Hollywood/Sylvan neighborhood has died.

That resulted in a Palmer grand jury indicting six suspects on the further charge of Murder of an Unborn Child. Prior charges included Attempted Murder x 3, Assault One x 3, Kidnapping x 2, Robbery, and MIW 2.

Three of the six suspects, Peter Williams, 32, Darin Smith, 26, and Andre Franklin, 41, were contacted by responding officers enroute to the gunshots with injuries report at 9;26 pm, AST said. They were contacted while walking from the scene with what appeared to be weapons on an ATV trail close to the shooting scene.

At the scene, troopers found three gunshot victims, one of which was a pregnant mother. All three were transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three others from Anchorage, Abigail V. Thomas, 20; Dhamma Karuna, 42; and Erick Hodgins, 40, were indicted on Friday as well.

Al suspects are currently in custody