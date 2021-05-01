Unidentified Human Remains Discovered on Nikiski Beach Thursday







Alaska State Troopers on the Kenai Peninsula were made aware of human remains on the beach in the Nikiski area on Thursday it was reported by AST.

People on the beach near Nikiski called in and reported finding human remains on the beach on Thursday. State and Wildlife troopers responded to the location and Wildlife Troopers recovered the body.

The identity of the remains is not immediately known and the remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.

Troopers say that there are no obvious signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.





