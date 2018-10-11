United Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Fairbanks and Denver

Oct 11, 2018.

(Fairbanks, AK) – United Airlines announced Tuesday that they will add nonstop summer seasonal service between Fairbanks and Denver beginning summer of 2019. The new service is part of a larger strategy to efficiently drive more traffic from smaller communities through their hubs to increase traffic flow.

“Although we are grateful for our already-existing air service, we are excited to see our partnership with United grow,” said Deb Hickok, president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks. “We look forward to working together to increase visitation in Fairbanks.”

United Airlines has offered nonstop summer seasonal service to Chicago since 2013. This service operates daily from approximately June through August.

“We look forward to offering our customers another choice when planning travel to Fairbanks from Denver beginning next summer,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “Our new service between Denver and Fairbanks will provide multiple connections for customers and compliments our existing seasonal flights from Chicago O’Hare.”

“We are pleased with United’s decision to expand their summer seasonal service from Fairbanks,” said Angie Spear, Acting Airport Manager. “Denver has been one of our target markets based on past route success.”



“We are excited that United will add nonstop flights to Fairbanks, which ranked as one of DEN’s largest unserved domestic markets,” said Denver International Airport Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Heck. “Not only will this service facilitate more convenient access between Denver and Fairbanks, but it will also provide increased connecting options for passengers traveling through Denver’s growing hub network.”

