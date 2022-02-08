University of Alaska Announces Mariculture Conference, Mariculture for Alaska’s Future





Fairbanks, AK – The University of Alaska (UA) is hosting a mariculture conference in Juneau on April 12-14, 2022. The conference is scheduled to take place at Centennial Hall and will focus on the status of mariculture in the state, including challenges and opportunities for developing the industry.

Mariculture as related to the cultivation of marine organisms in their natural environment and the enhancement, restoration, and farming of shellfish and seaweed, is poised for success in Alaska. The purpose of the Mariculture Conference is to support continued development of mariculture in Alaska through consideration of accomplishments and opportunities in the areas of research and education, policy and regulation, and industry growth. The conference will bring together mariculture stakeholders, including practitioners, regulators, policymakers, scientists and others from Alaska.

Attendees will be invited to contribute and build on previous accomplishments including, The Alaska Mariculture Task Force Mariculture Development Plan and a Final Report to the Governor identifying actions and a roadmap for continued development of the industry. This conference follows the Alaska Mariculture Workshop held in Ketchikan in January 2020, hosted by the NOAA Fisheries Office of Aquaculture and the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Conference registration is open to any and all interested individuals. Please note that proof of vaccination is required at registration and prior to entering the conference. The cost to attend the three-day conference (April 12-14, 2022) is $150. Visit jedc.org/mariculture for details and to register.





