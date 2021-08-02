Unruly Wasilla Suspect Garners Multiple Charges at Arrest Sunday Evening







At 5:21 pm on Sunday evening, troopers in Wasilla received a disturbance call from a woman on West Cambridge Drive and traveled to the location to investigate.

Speaking with the woman reporting the incident, they found that 30-year-old Cameron Brumaghim was yelling at neighborhood children as he was walking down the roadway. Then, according to the report, Brumaghim then entered the caller’s yard, yelling at her and grabbing her by her face. Following this, Brumaghim left the area.

Responding troopers would locate the suspect on West Sunset Avenue. When they made contact with Brumaghim and when attempting to take him into custody, he began fighting and resisting. The suspect bit the trooper multiple times and also broke the troopers smartwatch.

Brumaghim was eventually handcuffed and taken to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital and cleared before being remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on two counts of Assault IV, Criminal Mischief V, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass II. Then while at the jail, the suspect would expose the trooper to saliva and blood when he spit on the officer. As a result, Brunaghim would be further charged with Harassment I.

He was held without bail to await arraignment.





