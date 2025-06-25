UPDATE 3: Coast Guard responds to vessel fire offshore Adak









KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard has concluded its response to a fire onboard the cargo ship Morning Midas, which capsized and sank in international waters approximately 450 miles southwest of Adak on Monday.

The Coast Guard received notification that the vessel capsized Monday at 5:35 p.m. and sank to a depth of approximately 16,400 feet in international waters.

The vessel was carrying 3,048 total vehicles, with 70 being fully electric vehicles and 681 being hybrid vehicles.

The vessel also reportedly had 350 metric tons of marine gas oil (MGO) and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) onboard.

There are no reports of visible signs of pollution at this time. The Coast Guard is monitoring the situation and remains in close contact with Zodiac Maritime, the manager of the Morning Midas. Two salvage vessels, Garth Foss and Salvage Worker, remain on scene and are conducting continuous assessments of the area with pollution response equipment onboard to respond to any potential signs of pollution.

The oil spill response vessel Endeavour is en route from Dutch Harbor and is expected to arrive on scene Thursday. The Endeavour is equipped with additional pollution response equipment including an oil spill containment and recovery system.

“The safety of the responders remains our top priority,” said Capt. Christopher Culpepper, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic. “We’re working closely with Zodiac Maritime in an advisory capacity to ensure a swift and effective response to any potential signs of pollution.”

There were no reported injuries during the response.

Zodiac Maritime’s public information spokesperson can be contacted at media@navigateresponse.com or by phone at 44-207-283-9915 or 65-6222-6375.

To receive the most current updates, follow @USCGAlaska on X, formerly known as Twitter.