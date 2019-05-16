UPDATE: Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Locate Remaining Two Missing People in George Inlet Near Ketchikan

The Coast Guard and Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad located the last of the remaining two missing people deceased near the crash site of the Beaver float plane, Tuesday night.
In total ten people were rescued and six people were found deceased.
The Coast Guard, partner agencies and good Samaritans conducted exhaustive search and rescue efforts following the incident involving a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane with five people onboard and de Havilland DHC-3 Otter float plane with 11 people onboard.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search included the cutter Bailey Barco, two Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, two Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums and an Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircraft.
The Coast Guard, partner agencies and good Samaritans conducted surface and air searches, operating around the clock for more than 27 hours, concentrated in an area of 93 square nautical miles.
Numerous searches were conducted by good Samaritans, the U.S. Forest Service, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Ketchikan Fire Department, Alaska State Troopers and TEMSCO Aviation. The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad and SEADOGS conducted multiple shoreline searches in the vicinity of the crash.
“We have been in regular contact with the family members throughout our search efforts,” said Capt. Stephen White, Sector Juneau commander. “This is not the outcome we hoped for and extend our deepest sympathies during this very difficult time.”
The nationalities of the people from both planes are 14 Americans, one Canadian and one Australian.
The Coast Guard began search efforts after Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center watchstanders received notification of the crash at approximately 12:27 p.m., Monday.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. The Alaska State Troopers will complete the death investigation.
