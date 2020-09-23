UPDATE: Disappearance of Florence Okpealuk

NOME, Alaska – Chief of Police Michael Heintzelman and Deputy Chief of Police Robert Pruckner announced an update Tuesday in the Nome Police Department’s investigation into the disappearance of Florence Okpealuk. To date, the following law enforcement actions, investigative activities, and search efforts have taken place since Ms. Okplealuk was first reported missing:
• Law enforcement officials have conducted nearly 100 interviews with family, friends, and community members;
• Law enforcement officials have reviewed closed circuit television footage of over a dozen locations, and within a several mile radius of Ms. Okpealuk’s last known location;
• Law enforcement officials have reviewed travel records, which revealed no indication that Ms. Okpealuk traveled outside of Nome;
• The FBI Anchorage Field Office is currently analyzing cell service records, and continuing to provide technical analysis;
• The Nome Volunteer Search and Rescue Team has organized numerous community ground searches, in addition to utilizing an underwater drone equipped with sonar and high definition video;
• The U.S. Coast Guard and Bering Air have assisted with aerial searches;
• Law enforcement officials continue to remain in close communication with
Ms. Okpealuk’s family;
The investigation is ongoing. As new information becomes available, the Nome Police Department will update the community through its Facebook page.
The public is encouraged to call the Nome Police Department at (907) 443-5262 with any information concerning her disappearance. Callers can remain anonymous.
Florence Okpealuk is approximately 33 years of age, 5’2” in height, has dark brown hair, and is around 130 lbs. She was reported missing by family members on Aug. 31, 2020, and was last seen on West Beach in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2020.
This investigation is being conducted by the Nome Police Department, with assistance from the FBI Anchorage Field Office, the Alaska State Troopers, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
###