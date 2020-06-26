Update: Donteh Devoe indicted in Sexual Abuse of a Minor investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced Thursday that Donteh Mone Devoe, 41, of Anchorage, has been federally charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. Devoe was arrested in February 2020, and was ordered detained pending trial.
According to court documents, Devoe became the subject of an investigation on Jan. 29, 2020, when Anchorage Police Department (APD) received a tip concerning allegations that Devoe had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor. The complaint alleges that, between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019, Devoe used text messages to request sexually explicit images of the minor. It is further alleged that the minor would receive sexually explicit images of Devoe while she was in school, and that there were at least two incidents where Devoe and the minor had sexual contact. A search of Devoe’s cell phone and iCloud account revealed the graphic communications, as well as several sexually explicit images of the minor.
After serving his sentence for a federal drug conviction, Devoe traveled throughout Alaska giving motivational speeches about rehabilitation and reentry, oftentimes coming into contact with students from the Anchorage School District.
If convicted, Devoe faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to life in federal prison, for the most serious charges alleged. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
The Anchorage Police Department (APD), as well as FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, conducted the investigation leading to the charges in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.
Original: On January 29, 2020, APD Detectives in the Special Victims Unit (SVU) were notified that 40-year-old Donteh M. Devoe may be involved in a sexual relationship with a minor. An investigation was immediately launched.
On February 13, 2020, a felony no-bail warrant was obtained for Devoe’s arrest for the charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I and Possession of Child Porn. Shortly thereafter, at 11:40 AM, Devoe was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Jail.
Devoe has spent the last several years traveling around the state as a contract Motivational Speaker/Mentor to students to include with the Anchorage School District. Through this role Devoe has had contact with multiple juveniles statewide and police believe there may be more victims. If you were a victim of Devoe’s, or you have any other information that may be useful to this investigation, please contact SVU Detective Czajkowski at 907-729-7680.
Thank you to our partners with the Anchorage School District for their cooperation in this investigation.