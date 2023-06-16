UPDATE: Troopers Arrest Wesley Cruikshank and More Details Released in Early Friday Morning Murder Case





UPDATE: Alaska State Troopers report that Wesley “Scotty” Cruikshank has been apprehended and have released further information into the homicide case Friday morning.

Troopers say that a person spotted Cruikshank on their property at 8:30 am near mile 23 Chena Hot Springs Road and called in a report to troopers. Troopers responded and took the suspect into custody without incident. Cruikshank was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to FCC on the charge of Murder I.

Troopers say they responded to the initial call at 12:45 am Friday to find 43-year-old Two Rivers resident Ashton Gasper-Scavette suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

There were multiple witnesses at the scene and troopers were told that it was unknown why Cruikshank attacked the victim. Troopers were also told Cruikshank fled into the woods prior to their arrival.

Gasper-Scavette’s remains were turned over to the SMEO for autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.

ORIGINAL: Alaska State Troopers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest and to call 911 if spotted.

Troopers are seeking the current whereabouts of Wesley “Scotty” Cruikshank, age 34, who is a person of interest they believe was involved in a murder early Friday morning.

The murder occurred in the Two Rivers area approximately 19 miles to the east of Fairbanks. After the homicide, Cruikshank fled into the nearby woods at mile 24 of Chena Hot Springs Road. When he fled he was wearing a green button-up shirt and dark cargo shorts.

Troopers warn the public to not approach Cruikshank if located as he is considered armed and dangerous but instead to call 911.

Cruikshank was arraigned on assault charges in Fairbanks court on Monday, whether there is a connection is currently unknown.



