US Border Patrol Serial Killer in Jail with Bond Set at $2.5 Million

Alaska Native News Sep 16, 2018.

Authorities in Texas are saying that a US Border Patrol Supervisor has been arrested for the serial killing of three women and a man in the state since September 3rd.

35-year-old Juan David Ortiz, age 35, was arrested after his third victim managed to escape from his vehicle at a gas station in Laredo and report him to a state trooper. When confronted by the trooper, Ortiz fled the scene. He was later found at 2 am on Saturday hiding in a hotel parking garage off of Interstate 35.

Ortiz, a ten-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, has been charged with four other killings that occurred in less than a two-week period beginning on September 3rd.

On Saturday evening, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying:

“In the early morning hours of September 15, 2018, the Texas Rangers arrested a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent. There are charges pending related to multiple homicides in the Laredo area. This is an ongoing investigation, involving the Texas Rangers and the Webb County Sheriff’s office. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with all investigators. The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General has been notified and is working with investigators. At this time, any questions regarding this investigation should be referred to the Texas Rangers. CBP will provide more information when available. Our sincerest condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends. While it is CBP policy to not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, criminal action by our employees is not, and will not be tolerated. Out of respect to the victims’ family and friends, we ask that deference and due process be given to the investigation so that all the facts are brought to light and they can receive the closure they deserve.”

While in custody, it is reported by investigators that Ortiz has confessed to the killings and gave the investigators details in the cases.

Ortiz said to authorities that he killed the mother of two, 29-year-old Melissa Ramierez on September 3rd. Her remains were found near the intersection of Camino Colombia Road and Texas 255 on September 4th.

His second victim, Claudine Anne Luera, age 42, was found barely holding on to life at 7 am on September 3rd near mile 436 of Texas 255. She died at the hospital later in the day.

After his third intended victim, Erika Pena escaped from him at the ggas station and then was confronted by the trooper, he left that area and picked up another woman, only identified as Jane Doe, and took her to the outskirts of town at mile marker 20 on I-35, made her get out of the vehicle, shot her multiple times, then left her there at the scene.







Ortiz then went back into Laredo and picked up a man only identified as John Doe and took him out to mile 15 of I-35, had him get out of the vehicle and shot him once in the back of the head and left him in the gravel pit there.

All of Ortiz’s victims were known to be in the sex industry.

The Texas Rangers are continuing the investigations. They as yet have no motive for the killings.

Ortiz is being held on four counts of Murder with a bail total of $2.5 million.

Ortiz is the second border patrol agent facing murder charges this year. Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles was charged with killing his girlfriend in April.